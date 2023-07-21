COOPERSTOWN — An opening reception for The Smithy Gallery’s final exhibit of the season, “Paper,” will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25. The show will run through Sept. 2, along with “Age of Anxiety” by Terry Lee Harmon Slade.
“Paper” will feature artwork by both Smithy member artists and guest artists on the first and second floors. As the title implies, paper will serve as the central medium for all works in the exhibit.
Artists will display how paper can serve as a useful and diverse form of media in all aspects of creation and the pursuit of artistic expression.
Guest artists for the Paper exhibit include Chris Duncan, Lisbeth McCoy, Dori Miller, Jill Parisi, June Tyler, and Phil Young.
Age of Anxiety is an investigation of the individual who is sometimes reflective or meditative, but who often exhibits a state of angst. Poised on the top of tall ceramic columns or pedestals, each sculpture exists independently, while being part of all humanity. In that way each figure appears lost in thought and alone, but each one is also collectively and relentlessly staring into a future fraught with the unknown.
Slade works with many different media including found objects, wood, paper, stone, bronze and glass, and produces works ranging from small objects to large indoor and outdoor installations. His work explores the relationship between humans and the natural world.
Smithy galleries are at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.smithyarts.org for more information.
