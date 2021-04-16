Longyear Gallery of Margaretville will open its new exhibit “Of Paper / On Paper,” featuring 20 Longyear artists, on Saturday, April 17. It will be accompanied by a group show of the artwork of all other Longyear Gallery members and will be on display through May 9.
A first Longyear Gallery exhibition of its kind, “Of Paper/ On Paper” features works by Robert Axelrod, Marcia Clark, Gail Freund, Elaine Grandy, Louise Kalin, Hedi Kyle, Meg Leveson, Helane Levine-Keating, Patrice Lorenz, Alethea Maguire, Frank Manzo, Helene Manzo, Gary Mayer, Elaine Mayes, Richard Kirk Mills, Wayne Morris, Victoria Scott, Amy Silberkleit, Gerda van Leeuwen and Corneel Verlaan. Each artist has chosen work to display that features the variety of ways paper can be crucial to the final product, presenters said in a media release. In drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, mixed media or in pure paper pulp artwork, Longyear artists show how paper shapes expression.
“Paper, being plant fibers birthed in a water slurry, carries diverse signifiers: it can be rich and tactile or cheap as newspaper, heavier than canvas or as fragile as tissue,” Mills said in the release. “It can provide luminosity to transparent color or darkness from which light emerges. It is easily cut and folded or shaped, even sprayed.”
“Of Paper / On Paper” will be on view from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Future Longyear Gallery exhibits include two solo exhibits featuring Longyear artists Deborah Ruggiero and Gary Mayer, running from May 14 to June 7, followed by two solo exhibis featuring Marilyn Silver and Gerda van Leeuwen, running June 12 to July 5. All exhibits also include a members’ group show.
Longyear Gallery is downstairs in The Commons at 785 Main St. in Margaretville. The gallery will be restricted to the parking lot entrance and all visitors will be expected to wear masks and socially distance. There will not be a traditional artist’s reception.
For information, visit www.longyeargallery.org, email info@longyeargallery.org, or call 845-586-3270 during gallery hours.
