STAMFORD — Friends of Music of Stamford will present the multi-string quartet Invoke at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, outdoors at Churchill Historic Park District at 158-170 W. Main St. in Stamford.
According to a media release, Invoke includes vocalists Nick Montopoli on violin and banjo, Zach Matteson, on violin, Karl Mitze on viola and mandolin and Geoff Manyin on cello.
The genre-bending ensemble blends classical skills and sensitivities with bluegrass, Appalachian fiddle tunes, jazz and minimalism. Fueled by their passion for storytelling, Invoke weaves these styles together to form a unique and contemporary American repertoire, featuring original works composed by and for the group.
Advance registration is recommended, as tent seating is limited. Day-of walk-ups will want to be prepared by bringing lawn seating and arrive early to register. Masks are required when under the tent and when social distancing cannot be maintained. Admission will be by donation.
In 2018, the group was named a winner of the Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition in New York, New York, and won First Prize in the Open Category of the international chamber-arts competition M-Prize, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, as well as first prize in the Coltman Competition in Austin, Texas.
Invoke has shared the stage with chamber groups, including the Ens Quartet and U.S. Army Field Band. Other recent professional highlights include performing in Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall in New York, a concerto appearance with the Brevard Sinfonia, a weeklong residency at the Stanford Pre-Collegiate Institute, and concerts as part of the NextNOW Festival at University of Maryland and Festival Amadeus in Montana.
Visit friendsmusic.org, email FOMAdmin@friendsmusic.org or call 518-918-8003 for reservations and more information.
