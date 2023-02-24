COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Concert Series will present the 10-piece reggae band The Medicinals at the Otesaga Resort Hotel at 60 Lake St. in Cooperstown at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 3.
According to a media release, forged out of a love for classic reggae music, the group’s rhythm section of horns and percussion creates a roots reggae groove and Afro-beat that has been described as infectious and one that keeps audiences on their feet.
The Medicinals was formed in Rochester through weekly jams that served as musical therapy for one of its founding members Dave Bernis. The band plays in his memory.
The Medicinals has shared the stage with Julian Marley, the Wailers, Sublime with Rome, the Bumping Uglies, Turkuaz, Lettuce, Barika, Double Tiger, Roots of Creation, Kevin Kinsella, and Root Shock.
The Medicinals is led by Dylan Savage of Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad and features members from original acts including Giant Panda Guerrilla Dub Squad, Roots Collider, Mosaic Foundation, Subsoil, Personal Blend, Hybrid Beats, The Buddhahood, and The Able Bodies.
The $20 tickets are available online along with more information at cooperstownconcertseries.org/medicinals/ or may be purchased at the door.
