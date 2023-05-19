OXFORD — Singer/songwriter Rod Abernethy will make his debut performance at 6 On The Square in Oxford at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
Abernethy is described in a media release as a unique blend of an authentic Southern folk troubadour, master acoustic guitarist, and award-winning songwriter and composer for film, TV and video games. In 2019, he was the grand prize winner of American Songwriter’s Bob Dylan Song Contest, and he followed that up with the grand prize for the 2021 International Acoustic Music Awards.
His last album, “Normal Isn’t Normal Anymore,” was helmed by Grammy nominated producer Neilson Hubbard (Mary Gauthier, Kim Richey, Glen Phillips) and received rave reviews from No Depression, American Highways and The Wall Street Journal. It also was the No. 11 most played album of 2021 on the Folk Alliance International chart.
As further stated in the release, Abernethy’s talents go beyond being a dynamic performer, vocalist, instrumentalist and storyteller. He’s a prolific photographer, sculpture artist of whimsical steampunk found-object robots, seasoned teacher and adjunct professor at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, where he teaches how to score video games.
As a composer, Abernethy has scored and produced music for countless television shows, commercials and more than 80 video games, including the Electronic Art’s blockbuster hit “Dead Space,” which won a British Academy of Film and Television Arts Award in 2009 for Best Use of Audio, and J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” for Vivendi Universal, which won the Game Audio Network Guild’s Video Game Soundtrack of the Year in 2003.
Abernethy continues to perform live in acoustic venues and halls across the country, and he will be a featured artist on the PBS series “Songs at the Center” hosted by Eric Gnesda.
Tickets are $18 and may be purchased online at 6onthesquare.org or by reservation at 607-843-6876. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
The performance will also be livestreamed. Visit 6onthesquare.org for more information.
