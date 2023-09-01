GREENE — Singer, musician and actor Chris “Red” Blisset will present a one-night stand of music at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Chenango River Theatre in Greene.
According to a media release, Blisset has appeared in and directed a number of the musical hits CRT has produced over the years. They include “Almost Heaven: Songs of John Denver,” “Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash” and “Pump Boys & Dinettes.” He is described as a local audience favorite.
In a follow-up to the first one-man show he did at CRT, Blisset will offer the continued adventures of The Red Menace, including tales from the road, the perspective of interdimensional aliens on human life, and the real problem with “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”
Tickets are $14 and may be purchased online at www.chenangorivertheatre.org or by emailing tickets@chenangorivertheatre.org. Tickets may also be requested by calling 607-656-8499 and leaving a message for the box office to return the call.
Chenango River Theatre is at 991 State Highway 12 in Greene.
