Performer with ties to area set to return to stage

EARLVILLE — Matt Nakoa will return to his Chenango County roots when he is welcomed back at Earlville Opera House for a hometown show on its main stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 16.
According to a media release, Nakoa, an award-winning songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, is described as a modern troubadour who makes his home on the highways and concert stages of America and appears regularly with folk musician Tom Rush.
Growing up on a small goat farm in rural Smyrna, Nakoa discovered music as a means of teenage escape and trained to be a concert pianist. He was ultimately accepted as a vocalist to Berklee College of Music where he studied alongside soon-to-be Grammy winners St. Vincent and Esperanza Spalding.
He credits his college alt-rock band The Fens for the development of his dramatic songwriting style. After college and the dissolution of the band, Nakoa landed in NYC’s piano bar scene performing at Manhattan’s Brandy’s Piano Bar where he is reported to have developed the uncanny ability to demand the attention of any audience.
As if illustrating two sides of himself, Nakoa’s first solo album, Light In The Dark (2012), is referred to in the release as a sweeping pop opus, while A Dozen Other Loves (2014) explores an intimate acoustic palette. Across the board his song craft has garnered awards, including a win at Kerrville Folk Festival’s prestigious New Folk Competition.
A comment included in the release by The Boston Globe states, “Between his piano chops and heartfelt originals on guitar, he drops jaws.”
EOH is at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville.
Tickets are 22 for members or $25, $10 for youths 17 and younger, with college students half off general admission. Tickets are available at www.earlvilleoperahouse.com or by calling 315-691-3550.
