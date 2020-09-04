Fenimore Art Museum will open an exhibit just in time for election season, “Pete Souza: Two Presidents, One Photographer,” opening Saturday, Sept. 5. The exhibit will be on view through Dec. 31.
Souza is known from his tenure as chief official White House photographer for President Barack Obama. What many people don’t realize, presenters said in a media release is that Souza, a photojournalist, held the same position for President Rondald Reagan. Souza was in his late 20s, at the beginning of his career, when he joined the Reagan White House in 1983. More than 30 years later, Souza returned to the White House to join the Obama administration.
“Two Presidents, One Photographer” showcases 56 of Souza’s photographs of two presidents from opposite ends of the political spectrum. This exhibit includes Souza’s favorite images of Presidents Obama and Reagan, providing numerous candid moments.
Souza is a best-selling author, speaker and freelance photographer based in Madison, Wisconsin. He is also professor emeritus of visual communication at Ohio University. Souza also served as director of the White House photo office under Obama. His book, “Obama: An Intimate Portrait,” was published by Little, Brown & Company in 2017, and debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list.
The exhibit was organized by art2art Circulating Exhibitions.
Additional exhibits on view at Fenimore include “Albrecht Dürer: Master Prints”; “Blue Gardens: Photographs by Gross and Daley”; “Hamilton’s Final Act: Enemies and Allies”; and “Elegant Line/Powerful Shape: Elements of Native American Art” as well as Fenimore’s collections of fine art, folk art, and Native American art including “The Eugene and Clare Thaw Collection of American Indian Art,” which was exhibited at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2017, and is celebrating its 25th anniversary this season.
Fenimore Art Museum, at 5798 State Highway 80 just outside of Cooperstown, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, visit FenimoreArt.org.
