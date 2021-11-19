COBLESKILL — SUNY Cobleskill’s graphic design program has an exhibit of photographic works by Troy-based artist Justin Baker, collectively titled “Mid-century Father.” The exhibit opened Friday, Nov. 19, at the college’s Grosvenor Art Gallery and will remain through Feb. 27.
According to a media release, Baker describes his work as an extensive exploration of the medium. He uses processes to create his imagery that he describes in the release as typically old film processes that are no longer needed or film that is greatly expired. What translates as a result leads to more exploration in the computer.
Baker grew up in Greenwich. He attended Sage Jr. College of Albany for two years and studied photography. In 2007, he received his MFA with a concentration in combined media at SUNY Albany. Baker is an assistant professor of digital media at Hudson Valley Community College and a board member of Collar Works Gallery in Troy.
The gallery is open Mondays and Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sundays from 5 to 9 p.m.
