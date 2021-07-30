STAMFORD — Roxbury Arts Group will present Piedmont Bluz in two free performances in Veterans Memorial Park in Stamford on Saturday, Aug. 7. A family show will begin at 5 p.m. and an evening concert will be held at 7 p.m.
According to a media release, described as preserving the rural East Coast tradition style of fingerpicking, Piedmont Bluz is an acoustic duo that educates audiences about African American culture through musical entertainment. The husband and wife team weave history into the presentation of each song.
Inducted into the NY Blues Hall of Fame in 2018, they have been featured in numerous festivals including the Newport Folk Festival, Chicago Blues Festival, Tel Aviv Blues Festival, Clearwater Revival, and Brooklyn Folk Festival, traveling as far as Europe and the Middle East to share their music.
As part of the 5 p.m. performance, Valerie and Benedict Turner will introduce their instruments, the Piedmont style of fingerpicking and play some tunes for their young audience.
Visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-326-7908 for more information.
