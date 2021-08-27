STAMFORD — First Presbyterian Church, in Stamford will host an organ concert featuring Eddie Zheng playing the church’s historic Hook and Hastings pipe organ at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
According to a media release, Zheng is a student of Paul Jacobs at the Juilliard School on a combined bachelors’/master’s track.
He was the first prize winner of the 2018 Albert Schweitzer Organ Competition and the 2019 AGO Quimby Northeast Regional Competition.
Zheng has performed in a number of North American cities, including New York (St. Patrick’s Cathedral), New Haven, Montreal, and Eugene, as well as in China at the National Centre for Performing Arts in Beijing, Beijing Concert Hall, and the Beijing Golden Sail Concert Hall.
He is an artist-in-residence at Saint Ignatius of Antioch Episcopal Church and has also held positions as organ scholar at Hitchcock Presbyterian Church, Calvary Baptist Church and Rye Presbyterian Church.
Singer Heather Walts, First Presbyterian’s choir director and soloist, will join Zheng on two selections, accompanied by Juilliard pianist Youlan Ji.
Walts, a graduate of the College of Saint Rose, has performed on singing tours of Europe, locally with Glimmerglass Opera, and is a member of the Community Chorale of the Catskills.
The program will include selections from the works of Bach, Mendelssohn, and Schumann.
Admission is free and light refreshments will be served following the performance. The church is at 96 Main St. in Stamford.
