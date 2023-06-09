EARLVILLE — The Sherburne Music-Theater Society will present “26 Pebbles” by Eric Ulloa at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17, at Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville.
According to a media release, the ensemble cast of seven players has been exploring the world of Newtown, Connecticut, and the surrounding community in the aftermath of the Dec. 14, 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School where 20 students and six adults died. Reports indicate it was 9:35 a.m. when Adam Lanza shot through the front doors of the school armed with a semi-automatic rifle and two semi-automatic pistols, plus several rounds of ammunition. At 9:40 a.m. it was declared all over. Five minutes, 154 bullets, 26 dead.
“26 Pebbles” tells the story and experiences of the Sandy Hook Community through the eyes of the parents and community members.
Playwright Eric Ulloa interviewed 60 members of the Newtown community before writing the show which covers several topics from gun violence to mental illness to school safety.
As further stated in the release, the play avoids taking a hard stance on gun control issues and rather it focuses on a community trying to cope with a tragedy and ends with hopeful messages.
Cast members each play two or three characters, all based on residents of the Sandy Hook community. The cast is made up of experienced local actors who have approached the play and their characters with thoughtfulness and sensitivity to the subject matter. “This has been a dream cast to work with and I feel very lucky,” Colleen Law-Tefft, director and longtime SMTS member said in the release, adding, “They have each stepped up to the task of portraying these complex roles and I cannot wait for people to see their performances.”
The cast includes Ron Creighton, Dalton Cross, Lori Crumb, Ben Gorton, Marty Kuhn, Debi Pierce, and Linda Reese.
Tickets are $10 for students and seniors, $15 for adults and are available by calling 315-691-3550, online at www.earlvilleoperahouse.com, and from cast members.
The play contains sensitive themes not appropriate for all ages.
“26 Pebbles” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc., www.concordtheatricals.com.
Since its incorporation in 1970, Sherburne Music-Theater Society has become an award-winning, state-recognized community theater described as dedicated to excellence, while providing an opportunity for local thespians and musicians to use their skills.
SMTS is a member of the Theatre Association of New York State.
