ONEONTA — Oneonta’s Mountain View Players will present “Tales of Love and Transformation” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, and 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17, at the First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, it was 10 years ago that Theater Artist Barbara Gregson and singer/songwriter Eric Porter began conducting community theater residencies for community members and participants of Oneonta’s Mountain View Wellness Center. The results of those residencies were themed shows presented for the public’s entertainment.
This year’s show is again directed by Gregson with music by Porter.
Gregson is a theater artist, director and author of “Theater Artists Play: A guide to Creating and Making Your Own Theater Work!” She travels throughout New England working with people of all ages and abilities creating original theater work with them.
Porter has created and performed music live and in the studio much of his life.
The performances are free with a $5 suggested donation that will be taken at the door.
Contact 607-895-6032, blgregson@gmail.com, 607-433-1714, ext. 201, or sstallone@rahab.org for more information.
