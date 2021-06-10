Tickets are on sale for the live production of Disney’s “Moana JR.” by Orpheus Theatre’s Starstruck Players. It will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 18 and 19, and 3 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the youth troupe has been hard at work preparing to bring live musical theater back to the community.
The production follows a strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage.
Seats will be limited in accordance with state and CDC guidelines.
Audience members will be placed in socially-distanced sections and asked to wear masks regardless of the most recent mandates and/or vaccination status.
Temperature checks and health screening questions will be asked of all audience members as they enter the venue.
General admission is $10. Tickets may be purchased at www.orpheustheatre. org/
