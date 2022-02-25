COOPERSTOWN — The NEXT! play-reading series produced by Fenimore Art Museum and Glimmer Globe Theatre will return for a sixth season at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, and again on March 30 and April 3.
According to a media release, the series is intended to celebrate and inspire Central New York playwrights and introduce their works to a larger audience.
Sunday’s reading, “Cards and Spinners” by Daniel Smirlock, describes what goes on when two middle-aged married couples maintain their friendship during the pandemic, a presidential election and when an unexpected piece of (arguably) good news arrives.
Readings will be streamed at facebook.com/GlimmerGlobeTheatre.
There is no charge for the programs, but donations of $10 or more to help provide more content in the future are suggested.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
