COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum’s Glimmer Globe Theatre has announced the 2022 NEXT! Readings of New Works by Regional Playwrights and Write Out Loud performances, both planned to be live for the first time since early 2020. Together, the programs will be the main features of Fenimore’s Virtual Winter Performing Arts Series in early 2022.
Plays, poems, prose and short stories may be submitted for consideration. Guidelines and submission details are posted at FenimoreArt.org/write. The submissions deadline is Jan. 9.
According to a media release, NEXT! has reportedly continued to garner acclaim over the last five years, providing one of the few opportunities for playwrights in Central New York to have workshopped staged readings before an audience. The program’s rehearsal process, audience feedback/talkbacks and direct collaboration among playwrights, directors and actors have helped numerous regional dramatists develop new works and move careers forward. Fenimore Art Museum’s Manager of Performing Arts Programs will work closely with each individual playwright to assign a director, cast the show, run rehearsals on-site, market the event and execute the performance. Live performances are scheduled for February and March.
After premiering for the first time as a virtual performance in 2020, the first live performance of Write Out Loud! will mirror NEXT! in many ways, but will be open to other written media — including poetry, prose and short stories.
The Glimmer Globe Theatre leadership team will judge submissions individually. Authors will have the option to work with Glimmer Globe Theatre to cast a regional actor to perform their piece, or perform their own work if preferred.
