Bright Hill Press will continue its 28th Word Thursdays season with Mary Gilliland on Oct. 8
The Ithaca poet will read from her new, Bright Hill Press award-winning chapbook, “The Ruined Walled Castle Garden,” via Zoom broadcast, which can be found at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86945548477.
The program will begin at 7 p.m. with an open mic, during which five poets will share their work.
Beginning with the forest wanderings of a mentally lost father in the 20th century, and ending with Eve’s original choice of wisdom over obedience, “The Ruined Walled Castle Garden”’s lyrics are spoken by or about actual historical figures such as Lizzie Borden, Emma Mille, Nikola Tesla, Virginia Woolf and by unidentified representative contemporaries who work in a factory or model for an art class, visit Doha or Baghdad, weed a Scottish garden or walk beneath a New York winter sky, presenters said. The poems interrogate faith, justice, militarism, madness and the relation between two sexes.
Gilliland was born in Philadelphia and after college apprenticed to Gary Snyder in the Sierra foothills where she studied Buddhism and helped to build a wood-framed public school. Her poetry has been anthologized most recently in “Nuclear Impact: Broken Atoms in Our Hands” and the multimedia “Strange Histories: A Bizarre Collaboration.”
“She is not afraid of delight, neither does she shirk the hard tasks of anger, pain, and deep caring,” said Mary Oliver about her letterpress collection Gathering Fire.
A featured reader at the Al Jazeera International Film Festival, Gilliland has held the Stanley Kunitz Fellowship at the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown and a Council on the Arts Faculty Grant at Cornell University.
To sign up for open mic, email info@brighthillpress.org. All signups will be rolled over to subsequent readings after the first five are booked. Word Thursdays 28th season is presented online by Bright Hill every second and fourth Thursday of the month until further notice.
There is a suggested donation of $3, and free to students. Donations to Bright Hill are accepted via Paypal with the email wordthur@stny.rr.com, with a credit card by visiting brighthillpress.org or by check, made out to Bright Hill Press Inc, and mailed to 94 Church Street, Treadwell, NY 13846, or by credit card by personal appointment by emailing info@brighthillpress.org.
A virtual “donation jar” is available at https://paypal.me/brighthillpress.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.