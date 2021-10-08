Hartwick College students will once again have the opportunity to engage professional, working writers when the college kicks off its annual Visiting Writers Series.
Poet Roger W. Hecht and Poet/Essayist Su Cho will read from their work, and meet with and offer insights to students and members of the Hartwick community this semester.
“The Visiting Writers Series offers students an excellent opportunity for exposure to the larger world of writing beyond the classroom,” Associate Professor of English Bradley J. Fest said in media release. “Hearing writers read their work in person gives students an insight into the living, breathing people behind the poems and stories we read in the classroom. The series allows students to see professional writers at work and to envision themselves as working writers.”
Hecht will read at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, in Eaton Lounge, Bresee Hall, on the College campus. A three-time Pushcart Prize nominee, Hecht’s work has appeared in Denver Quarterly, Yes, Poetry, Puerto del Sol, The Piltdown Review, Diagram, and many other journals. He is an associate professor of English at SUNY Oneonta, where he teaches literature and creative writing. For more on Hecht’s work, visit his blog.
Cho will present at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, also in Eaton Lounge
Cho lives in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where she is a visiting assistant professor of English at Franklin & Marshall College. Her debut poetry collection, Symmetry of Fish, won the 2021 National Poetry Series and is forthcoming from Penguin. She was a finalist for the 2020 Ruth Lilly & Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Fellowship and currently serves as consulting editor for POETRY magazine after serving as guest editor. For more on Cho, follow her on Twitter @su__cho or visit suchowrites.com.
Admission to the readings is free and the events are open to the public. Attendees and all campus visitors must be vaccinated for COVID-19 and will be required to provide either their vaccination card or the state Excelsior Pass. Any visitor requiring an exception to this requirement must complete a form at https://tinyurl.com/fsje55wm and receive prior approval from the college. Masks are required in all college buildings.
The readings are presented by the Department of English and the series. For more information, visit the series website or contact Fest at festb@hartwick.edu or 607-431-4921.
