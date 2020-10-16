Bright Hill Press and Literary Center of the Catskills’ next Word Thursdays will feature Robert Bensen, Pam Strother and readings from Seeing “Things: an Anthology of Poets” during a live broadcase on Zoom and Facebook at 7 p.m. Oct. 22.
Word Thursdays Online will begin with an “open mic,” featuring poets recently published in “Seeing Things: An Anthology of Poetry” (Woodland Arts Editions Oneonta, 2020). To attend the event, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88061102152.
Word Thursdays 28th season will be presented online by Bright Hill every second and fourth Thursday of the month until further notice.
Bensen has published six collections of poetry, most recently “Before” (Five Oaks Press), and “Orenoque, Wetumka & Other Poems” (Bright Hill Press). Poems have appeared in Agni, Akwe:kon, Antioch Review, Callaloo, Caribbean Writer, Jamaica Journal, Native Realities, Paris Review, Partisan Review, Poetry Wales, Journal of Commonwealth Literature, Thomas Hardy Review, and many other journals and anthologies. He has also published essays and editions of West Indian and Native American writing. He directed the writing programs at Hartwick College in Oneonta from 1978 to 2017. His writing has won fellowships and awards from the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities, Harvard University, the State of New York, Illinois Arts Council, the Robert Penn Warren Award and others. He has conducted the “Seeing Things” Poetry Workshop at Bright Hill since March 2019. For more information, visit www.robertbensen.com.
Strother, now retired, was a university teacher and practicing psychotherapist for more than 30 years. Writing poetry since first grade, she has organized poetry programs, readings and seminars and was a reviewer of poetry collections for Solares Hill, a Key West, Florida, newspaper. She has been a featured reader at the Robert Frost Poetry Festival in Key West, Florida, at Bright Hill Literary Center in Treadwell, and at Community Arts Network of Oneonta, as well as a judge for Poetry Out Loud. In addition, Strother is also a four-decades participant and leader of sacred celebrations and women’s circles. Her chapbook, “Here at the End of the Road: Key West Poems,” was published in 2007. In 2017, she was a contributor to “Like Light: 25 Years of Poetry and Prose by Bright Hill Poets and Writers.” She leads an online poetry workshop for Bright Hill Literary Center and Press.
The suggested donation is $3, and free to students. Donations to Bright Hill are accepted via Paypal with the email wordthur@stny.rr.com, with a credit card by visiting brighthillpress.org or by check, made out to Bright Hill Press Inc, and mailed to 94 Church Street, Treadwell, NY 13846, or by credit card by personal appointment by emailing info@brighthillpress.org.
A virtual “donation jar” can be found at https://paypal.me/brighthillpress
