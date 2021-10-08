TREADWELL — Bright Hill will continue its Word Thursdays Online at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, featuring Jay Rogoff and JoEllen Kwiatek.
The event will broadcast live on Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/syjxhkc4 and on Facebook Live on Bright Hill’s page.
There is a suggested donation of $3, and free to students. Donations to Bright Hill are accepted via Paypal with the email wordthur@stny.rr.com, with a credit card by visiting brighthillpress.org or by check, made out to Bright Hill Press Inc, and mailed to 94 Church St., Treadwell, NY 13846, by credit card by appointment by emailing info@brighthillpress.org, or at https://paypal.me/brighthillpress
Rogoff, a Saratoga Springs resident, has published seven books of poetry. His new book, “Loving in Truth: New and Selected Poems,” draws on his previous six collections as well as offering 44 new poems. Born in New York City, he has lived his adult life in upstate New York, teaching at Syracuse University, LeMoyne College and Skidmore College. His awards include the Washington Prize for his first book, “The Cutoff,” the Robert Watson Award for his chapbook “Twenty Danses Macabres,” and a Pushcart Prize for his poem “Wear,” featured in “Loving in Truth.” His poems and criticism have appeared in many journals, and he serves as dance critic for The Hopkins Review.
Kwiatek, of West Valley, is a poet and former associate professor in the English and creative writing department at SUNY Oswego. Her first book, “Eleven Days Before Spring,” was published by HarperCollins. Her second book, “Study for Necessity,” won the University of Iowa’s Poetry Prize. Among Kwiatek’s awards are a Pushcart Prize and a Constance Saltonstall Grant. In 2000 she was the featured poet, appearing on the cover of The American Poetry Review. Kwiatek has a Bachelor of Arts degree in creative writing from Syracuse University, and a master’s degree from The Writing Seminars at Johns Hopkins.
Registration to read at open mic is open. Email info@brighthillpress.org to sign up. The first five poets will be given time to read one to two poems; all other poets will be waitlisted.
