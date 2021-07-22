ROXBURY — The Roxbury Arts Group will present its version of Porchfest, a national community music movement that began in Ithaca in 2007, from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 24, in Stamford. The handful of musicians that organized the movement wanted to bring the community together around music and friends.
According to presenters, the free event will feature than a dozen regional bands playing all at one time on porches and front lawns up and down Stamford’s Main Street.
Music will range from rock to classical and Americana to oldies.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets and are welcome visit as many musicians as they want. Home and business owners in Stamford have willingly lent their spaces to Porchfest.
Visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-326-7908 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.