New Berlin artist and photographer Bill McLaughlin will presenthis exhibit “Living in Limbo: Portraits from the Border” at the Chenango Arts Council in Norwich from Oct. 12 through Oct. 30.
McLaughlin traveled to Tijuana, Mexico, in December, visiting shelters and making photographs of the families that were suddenly stranded due to the abrupt change in U.S. immigration policy known as “Remain in Mexico.”
The exhibit includes photographs of individuals and families and offers an inside look at the conditions found at the shelters.
“It seems that we only see photos from the border of migrants portrayed as desperate and dangerous.” McLaughlin said in a media release. “This often leads to an ‘otherization’ which in turn can lead to their mistreatment and apathy on the part of the public.”
“I wanted to make portraits with dignity — retratos con dignidad. I wanted to make photographs that would remind us that this is indeed a humanitarian crisis not merely immigration policy,” he continued. “This is a crisis caused solely by the callous stroke of a pen.”
The photographs have been printed large and McLaughlin said it is his hope that people visiting the gallery would feel as though they are “meeting” the migrants in a way that isn’t possible online or on a tiny screen.
A photozine containing the portraits, background photos, a narrative and information on how to help the migrants will be available for purchase at the exhibit or at billmclaughlin.net.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions there will not be an opening reception. For more information, visit www.chenangoarts.org.
McLaughlin is a local landscape painter and photographer. His work, “a celebration of the rural landscape found in and around his homestead in Central New York,” can be found at the Broad Street Gallery in Hamilton, the release said.
