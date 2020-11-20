Music on the Delaware’s final Virtual Coffeehouse Concert was postponed Sunday, Nov. 15, and instead will be held Sunday, Nov. 22.
It will still feature John Welton and Lyndsey Stropkey, with the virtual concert beginning at 7 p.m.
The Cleveland-area singers, from the band John Welton and The Awakening, will perform original songs and cover tunes from classic singer/songwriters in the genres of reggae, rock, funk and folk.
Welton and Stropkey were born in Ohio and began playing and singing as children. Stropkey took an academic route to music, learning music in school, playing the flute and singing. She went on to study at Hiram College, where she obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree in music in 2004.
Welton was self-taught. He first began playing percussion and guitar, according to a media release. He then began writing his own songs. He became a professional musician making his living as the frontman in various bands throughout the years, most notably Waterband, and his current group, The Awakening.
For more information about The Awakening, see Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnweltonandtheawakening/
The Sunday concert will be available at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82709328311
To donate to the musicians, use Paypal.me/johnsvirtualtipjar or Venmo.com/lyndseystropkey.
To donate to Music on the Delaware, use Paypal/MusicontheDelaware@gmail.com.
The concert will be recorded and archived on the organization’s Facebook page under videos.
