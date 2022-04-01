Powerful, emotive vocalist to perform in Earlville

EARLVILLE — Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amy Helm will perform on Earlville Opera House’s main stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
According to a media release, her third album, What the Flood Leaves Behind, is her most autobiographical yet, both in content and creation, representing a gathering of ideas and experiences, friends and collaborators. Yet, the album also marks a landing — a pause for the traveling musician and mother of two young boys who was seeking clarity in her calling and career.
After making multiple albums and performing in far-flung places, Helm returned home to Woodstock’s Levon Helm Studios just before the pandemic to record What the Flood Leaves Behind and reclaim a sense of self.
A group of friends and collaborators joined Helm on What the Flood Leaves Behind. With musical polyglot Josh Kaufman (whose credits range from Taylor Swift’s Folklore to the Grammy-nominated Bonny Light Horseman) producing and contributing on piano, guitar and mandolin, the record reportedly brings Helm’s powerful, and emotive vocals to the forefront.
As further stated in the release, Helm considers Levon Helm Studios itself to be “the tuning fork” for the record — an ethereal, elemental component that helped her and musicians Phil Cook (keys, harmonica), Michael Libramento (bass, organ, percussion), Tony Mason (drums), Daniel Littleton (guitar), Stuart Bogie (saxophone), Jordan McLean (trumpet), and her son Lee Collins (congas) summon courage and comfort. From there, the vivid, narrative verses swell, building up to a chorus with deep resonance for Helm.
General admission tickets are $40 or $36 for members, $10 for youths 17 and younger and college students receive half off general admission. Tickets are available at www.earlvill eoperahouse.com or by calling 315-691-3550.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.