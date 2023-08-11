EARLVILLE — The Earlville Opera House will present its Summer Courtyard Series premiere concert featuring the soulful stylings of Maximillian Eyle and John Driscoll at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.
According to a media release, inspired by Syracuse’s long history of the blues, the duo carries on the tradition as one of the area’s foremost acts on guitar, harmonica and piano, with vocals of mixed traditions from America’s roots. The result is described as a refreshing blend of blues, jazz, and funk.
Both are native to the area where they presently live and perform. Visit www.eylemusic.com for more about them.
Driscoll noted in the release that EOH holds a special place in his heart. His father was part of the team that renovated and re-opened the venue in the early 70’s.
The series will continue on Aug. 26, with Reyna & The Rustics, and Sept. 16, with Nate Gross.
Tickets are $12 for members or $15 or $30/$40 for the three concert series. The series bundle offer expires Aug. 12.
Visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com or call 315-691-3550 for more information and tickets.
The Courtyard Series is sponsored by Sidney Federal Credit Union.
EOH is at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville.
