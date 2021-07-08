COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association’s 86th annual National Juried Art Exhibition will open with a preview party from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 9. The event is free and open to the public.
According to a media release, the exhibit includes drawings, paintings, photography, prints and sculpture. Juror Mary E. Murray selected entries by 135 artists from 19 states.
An awards presentation will take place at 6 p.m. and will include an announcement of the winner of the 2021 CAA Art Scholarship whose work will be displayed in a case in the hallway leading to Gallery C.
The show will remain available to view through Aug. 13. Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown, the exhibit occupies all three of CAA’s galleries.
