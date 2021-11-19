ONEONTA — The exhibit “What Can You Do with a Degree in Art” opened Nov. 15 in Martin-Muller Art Gallery in the SUNY Oneonta Fine Arts Center and will remain though Dec. 23.
According to a media release the exhibit represents new works by Sven Anderson, associate professor of digital art. It also includes a selection of professional and personal works by several of his students and alumni. Together, the works show the diversity of decisions, art forms and perspectives that can branch from one teacher and one degree.
The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday while classes are in session and by appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.