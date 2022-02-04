ONEONTA — Bigger Dreams Production will present “The Vagina Monologues,” a play by Eve Ensler, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Monday, Feb. 12 and 14, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, in the upstairs theater at Foothills Production Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
Directed by Mary Jo Merk, tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.
According to a media release, 50% of the profits will be donated to Family Planning of South Central New York and audience members are encouraged to donate items to the feminine hygiene product drive the production company is sponsoring.
Ken Ludwig’s “A Comedy of Tenors,” the sequel to his “Lend Me a Tenor” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. February 18, 19, 25 and 26; and 2 p.m. Feb. 20, in the first-floor theater at Foothills.
Directed by Gary Stevens, the cast includes Tom Pondolfino, Steve Dillon, Maria Johnson, Matt Jahnke, Casey Thomas, Brooke Tallman and Kathy Tobiassen.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors.
Masks and proof of vaccination will be required to be allowed entry at all performances. Visit BiggerDreamsProductions.org for more information and tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.