Bright Hill Press and Literary Center will broadcast its Word Thursdays series live on Zoom and Facebook at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10.
Works by two published poets, Margot Farrington of Treadwell and Brooklyn and Richard Jeffrey Newman of Jackson Heights, will be featured.
According to a media release, besides writing poetry, Farrington is also an essayist and performer who has performed widely in the United States, France, Great Britain, Wales and the Netherlands. Her website is margotfarrington.net.
A professor of English at Nassau Community College, Newman also serves as secretary of the faculty union, the Nassau Community College Federation of Teachers. He also curates the First Tuesdays reading series in Jackson Heights. His website is www.richardjnewman.com.
Poets interested in participating in the open mic period are encouraged to register by emailing info@brighthillpress.org. The first five poets will be given time to read one or two poems and all others will be waitlisted for next month’s Word Thursdays.
RSVP for the program on Facebook at https://tinyurl.com/33jzjbh4 or use the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88558666257 just before 7 p.m.
The program has a suggested donation of $3 and is free for students.
A virtual donation jar is available at www.paypal.me/brighthillpress. Call 607-829-5055 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.