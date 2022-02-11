Program to focus on Black History Month

TREADWELL — Bright Hill’s 30th season has been announced and will kick off with a Word Thursdays presentation at 7 p.m. Feb. 24. The online program will feature Casanova Green in a celebration of Black History Month.
According to a media release, Green, of Columbus, Ohio, is described as a writer, singer, songwriter, educator and pastor. He is a 2010 graduate of Ohio Northern University with a bachelor’s degree in language arts education and a minor in voice. He went on to receive a Master of Fine Arts degree in creative writing from Reinhardt University in Waleska, Georgia, in 2018.
Word Thursdays will continue on March 10 and 24, and a poetry workshop taught by Robert Bensen will be offered from March 14 to May 16.
Visit www.brighthillpress.org/calendar/for a complete schedule of programs in 2022.
