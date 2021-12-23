DELHI — “The Manual Project,” an experimental sound and video project created by Christina Hunt Wood, Julie Licata, Darwin Marcus Johnson and Andris Balins, made its debut Saturday, Dec. 18, at Bushel Collective in Delhi.
“The project borrows from the how-to video genre and examines the normalization of the absurd — and the disorientation felt when in dialogue with it,” Wood said in a media release.
The Manual Project provides instructional narrative to accomplish specific tasks, such as saddling a horse. The narratives are deconstructed and rebuilt to sound believable and absurd at the same time. Conceptually, the project is dynamic and includes several variations currently with room for additional videos and/or live performances in the future.
Wood is a multimedia artist exploring her rural, predominantly white community’s relationship with race and everyday expressions of power. Her work was recently exhibited at Collar Works in Troy, Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown and The Painting Center in NYC. Wood earned her master’s degree in fine arts in visual arts from Lesley Art+Design and her bachelor’s degree in studio art from Hobart and William Smith Colleges.
Licata is a percussionist, improvisor, collaborator and music educator. She maintains an active performance career as soloist and chamber musician, performing improvisational soundscapes, musical theater, solo marimba, works with live digital and analog processing. Licata is associate professor of percussion at SUNY Oneonta where she teaches percussion and drumset, West African and Brazilian drumming, Balinese gamelan, West Sumatran folk percussion music and a seminar course about music cultures around the world.
Johnson, of Delhi, is an experimental musician. In the ‘90’s he was the lead vocalist of the underground Brooklyn based post-funk band Pleasure Unit. He produces live music shows in and around Delaware County. Johnson’s primary instruments for his musical exploration are acoustic and electronic banjos. He runs a data-focused IT consultancy and is co-founder of an education focused electronic game development company.
Balins is a recording studio professional with more than 15 years of experience. In his career, he has worked with artists including Nels Cline, Lana Del Ray and Sean Lennon. Balins teaches audio arts at SUNY Oneonta and recently earned his master’s degree from the Cooperstown Graduate Program. He was the sound engineer for The Manual Project.
Email info@bushelcollective.org for more information
