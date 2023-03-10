DELHI — As part of its Community Film Picks series, Bushel will present “The Bad Seed,” a 1956 movie directed by Mervyn LeRoy. It falls into the genres of horror, thriller, mystery and drama.
According to a media release, the screening will be held on Friday, March 17. The doors will open at 6:45 p.m. and the film will begin at 7 p.m., with a post-screening discussion led by Anne Elizabeth Moore who chose the film.
Moore describes the film as “an allegedly proto-feminist, truly shocking horror film that somehow contains no gore or even on-screen death. The 1956 original relays the story of an 8-year-old psychopath whose mother, over the course of the film, comes to understand her own complicity in her daughter’s increasingly violent crimes.
Mervyn LeRoy’s translation of a stage play by Maxwell Anderson, itself adapted from a bestselling novel by William March, “The Bad Seed” is a film forged by Hollywood censorship and the ravages of World War II that sought to shift public debate about who is to blame for violence and wrong-doing. While the film’s you-go-girl veneer disguises a psychological argument against all women, it has been referred to nonetheless as charming and hilarious, with an ending one may never forget.
“The Bad Seed” was nominated for several Academy and Golden Globe Awards, and won one of the latter. It was remade for television in 1985, inspired the Off-Broadway show “Ruthless!” in 1992, was the basis for the 1993 film “The Good Son,” and was remade for television again by Rob Lowe in 2017, now for Lifetime. A sequel is in post-production now.
Catskills–based Moore whose recent book “Gentrifier: A Memoir” was an NPR Best Book of 2021, teaches at the School of Visual Arts and is on assignment for The Guardian. Her 2017 book “Body Horror: Capitalism, Fear, Misogyny, Jokes” will be updated for the pandemic and re-released by Feminist Press in April.
Friday’s screening is free and open to the public. Bushel is at 106 Main Street in Delhi.
Films may be suggested for future screenings by emailing info@bushelcollective.org.
Next month’s film on April 21, will be “The Stalker” from 1979, directed by Andrei Tarkovsky. It was chosen by Barb and Dave Kopecek.
