Cooperstown Junior/Senior High School students will present the play, ‘Puffs’ at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, in the school’s N.J. Sterling Auditorium. Performers, from right, are Crystal Castle, Lilly Grady, Oliver Wasson, Simon Hurysz, Max Jones, Maddy Hayes, Annie Walker and Quinn Lytel. The admission price is $5. Tickets will be available at the door.
'Puffs' to be presented
SOUTH NEW BERLIN - A memorial service for Donald J. Dibble, who died Feb 4, 2022, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 19, at First Baptist Church, 3294 State Highway 8, South New Berlin.
FLY CREEK - Lynn Johnson Sr., Our loving father, our gift from the Lord has returned home to be with Him. Lynn passed away at home with his loving family by side side on March 13, 2022. It was time for the Lord's angels to lift him ever so gently to take him to his resting place. He will be …
ONEONTA - Jackie L. Gray, 61, of Oneonta, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022. Jackie was born on June 14, 1960, in Walton, the daughter of the late John Collier and Norma Dean. She is survived by her loving family, mother, Norma; daughters, Christina and Julie Gray; and sister, Charlotte B…
