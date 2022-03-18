'Puffs' to be presented

ContributedCooperstown Junior/Senior High School students will present the play, ‘Puffs’ at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, in the school’s N.J. Sterling Auditorium. Performers, from right, are Crystal Castle, Lilly Grady, Oliver Wasson, Simon Hurysz, Max Jones, Maddy Hayes, Annie Walker and Quinn Lytel. The admission price is $5. Tickets will be available at the door.

Cooperstown Junior/Senior High School students will present the play, ‘Puffs’ at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, in the school’s N.J. Sterling Auditorium. Performers, from right, are Crystal Castle, Lilly Grady, Oliver Wasson, Simon Hurysz, Max Jones, Maddy Hayes, Annie Walker and Quinn Lytel. The admission price is $5. Tickets will be available at the door.

Tags

Trending Video