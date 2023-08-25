WEST KORTRIGHT — Arm-of-the-Sea Theater will present “A Riparian Rhapsody: How the Forest Sings to the Stream” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, outdoors at West Kortright Centre.
According to a media release, the large puppet “extravaganza” dives into Catskill ecology to reveal the intricate interactions between forest and stream and lyrically makes the case for protecting streamside buffer zones. The production features what is described in the release as “stunning” visuals, live music and a singing bear.
Arm-of-the-Sea is an award-winning ensemble that fuses visual storytelling with live music in original works of mask and puppet theater. Founded in 1982, the company’s productions illuminate relations between humans and the life-support networks of this blue-ocean planet.
The performance is free. Preregister at https://tinyurl.com/yeymhxud for updates about a possible cancellation in the event of bad weather.
West Kortright Center is at 49 West Kortright Church Road.
Visit westkc.org for more information.
