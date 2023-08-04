DELHI — The Balourdet Quartet and The Neave Trio will conclude the 34th summer season of music in the Honest Brook Festival barn at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 and 13.
According to a media release, performing Aug. 6, The Balourdet Quartet includes Angela Bae and Justin DeFilippis on violins; Benjamin Zannoni, viola; and Russell Houston, cello. The group is based in Boston, Mass., and is in residence at the New England Conservatory’s Professional String Quartet Program.
The quartet received the Grand Prize at the 2021 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition, as well as prizes in international competitions including the Banff, Paolo Borciani, and Carl Nielsen competitions. They were also awarded the Gold Medal at the 2020 Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition and the 2021 Chamber Music Yellow Springs Competition.
Highlights of the Balourdet’s 2022-23 season include appearances at Chamber Music Detroit, the Grand Piano Series in Naples, Florida, NEC’s Jordan Hall, Merkin Hall, and Wigmore Hall.
The Balourdet has performed at festivals and series including Amelia Island Chamber Music Festival, the Aspen Music Festival, La Jolla Music Society Summerfest, the Dame Myra Hess Concerts, Montgomery Chamber Music, Santa Fe ProMusica, and the Schneider Concert Series.
The quartet was formed in 2018 at Rice University in Houston, Texas. The name is from Antoine Balourdet, chef extraordinaire at the Hotel St. Bernard, and a beloved member of the Taos School of Music community.
The Neave Trio, which will perform on Aug. 13, was formed in 2010 and consists of violinist Anna Williams; cellist Mikhail Veselov; and pianist Eri Nakamura. The trio has earned enormous praise for its engaging, cutting-edge performances.
“Neave” is a Gaelic name meaning “bright” and “radiant,” both of which apply to this trio’s music making. The group’s 2019 album “Her Voice” on Chandos Records, was named one of the best recordings of the year by both The New York Times and BBC Radio 3. The trio released its latest album, “Musical Remembrances,” in April 2022 and it is the group’s fourth album with Chandos.
The trio has performed at many concert series and at festivals worldwide, including Lincoln Center’s Mostly Mozart Festival, Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the 92nd Street “Y,” the Rockport Chamber Music Festival, Norfolk, the Norwich Chamber Music Series (United Kingdom),and the Samoylov and Rimsky Korsakow Museums’ Chamber Music Series in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Recent and upcoming highlights include performances presented by Harvard University, Kaatsbaan, Rockport Celtic Festival, Chamber Music Tulsa, the Chicago Chamber Music Society, and the Mary Anne Rennolds Chamber Concerts at Virginia Commonwealth University.
In June the Neave Trio premiered Rob Paterson’s “Triple Concerto” under the direction of JoAnn Falletta at the Mostly Modern Festival in Saratoga Springs.
As further stated in the release, the Honest Brook Music Festival was founded in 1989 by Michael Cannon and the late Christopher Desler and has become a popular fixture of the classical music scene in Delaware County and the surrounding area.
Performances are held in a converted dairy barn featuring warm, resonant acoustics.
All seating is by reservation only at $25 per person. School-aged children (K-12) will be admitted for free. Seating is not assigned. Visit HBMF.org for a reservation form.
Call 607-746-3770; or email HBMF@aol.com for more information.
