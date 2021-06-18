Quartet to perform at Kirkside

Roxbury Arts Group will present the award-winning Tesla Quartet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, in an outdoor concert at Kirkside Park in Roxbury.
The group includes violinists Ross Snyder and Michelle Lie; Edwin Kaplan on viola and Serafim Smigelskiy on cello.
According to a media release, the musicians were praised in The International Review of Music for their superb capability to find the inner heart of everything they play, regardless of era, style or technical demands.
Formed at the Juilliard School in 2008, Tesla established itself as one of the most promising young ensembles in New York, winning second prize at the J.C. Arriaga Chamber Music Competition only a few months after its inception.
Visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-326-7908 for more information to to purchase tickets.
