Quartet to play in Stamford Sunday

STAMFORD — Friends of Music of Stamford will present the Zach Adleman Quartet at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 18 at the Church Historic Park District at 158-170 W. Main St. in Stamford.
According to a media release the group features bandleader Zach Adleman on drums, Alexa Tarantino on saxophone, Joe Block on piano, and Mark Lewandowski on bass.
Described as a virtuosic ensemble of Julliard-trained jazz musicians, they will play selections by Frank Sinatra, Thelonious Monk and Art Blakey.
Advance registration is recommended for tent seating which is limited. Lawn chairs will be allowed. Admission will be by donation.
Contact FOMAdmin@friendsmusic.org or 518-918-8003 to register.
Visit friendsmusic.org for more information.
