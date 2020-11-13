Roxbury Arts Group’s annual “Small Works” exhibit will open Saturday, Nov. 21.
There will be an opening reception with two reservation times, either 3 to 4 p.m. or 4:15 to 5:15 p.m.
The exhibit will run through Jan. 9 at the Roxbury Arts Center at 5025 Vega Mountain Road.
Only 50 guests are allowed into the center at a time so patrons are asked to reserve their preferred time slot by visiting roxburyartsgroup.org. Masks and social distancing is required at all Roxbury Arts Group events.
