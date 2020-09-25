The Roxbury Arts Group will host its annual For Arts’ Sake Auction through Oct. 3.
All artwork will go to the highest bidder during the online auction and socially distance live events. The online auction website will open Saturday, Sept. 26, for art preview and bidding, which will close at 11:45 p.m. Oct. 3. The Roxbury Arts Group will also host two hourlong in-person events at 4 and 5:30 p.m. Oct. 3. The fine art auction features work created by dozens of locally and internationally recognized artists.
Auction items can be viewed, and supporters can place bids, at www.32auctions.com/Forartssake2020. During the in-person events Roxbury Arts Group will open the doors of its center at 5025 Vega Mountain Road for visitors to preview the artwork and speak with the artists. Bidders should bring their own device to bid online while onsite, where wi-fi will be available, according to a media release
Attendees will be offered beverages and individually packaged, locally crafted snacks and will receive sweets to take home.
Tickets for the in-person event are $25 and are available at roxburyartsgroup.org.
“This year we have gotten a preview of what communities without the arts could look like,” Jenny Rosenzweig, executive director of the Roxbury Arts Group, said in a the release. “Stages have gone dark. Gallery doors have been closed. Artists have had no outlet for their creative work, and our area students have not been able to connect with teaching artists in their classrooms or after-school programs. The Roxbury Arts Group has been dedicated to creating these opportunities in the rural communities we serve for over four decades. We’re not going to stop now. But we cannot do it with the funds raised through events like For Arts’ Sake — our largest annual fundraiser.”
For Arts’ Sake benefits the Roxbury Arts Group and participating artists, who include Barbara Ardan, Magda Biernat-Webster, Richard Birkett, Irja Boden, Charles Bremer, Martha Bremer, Jane Carr, Beth Casper, Adam Cohen, Neil Driscoll, Robin Factor, Michael Fauerbach, Lisbeth Firmin, Ann Lee Fuller, Ken Hiratsuka, Megan Irving, Nina Jordan, Louise Kalin, Laura Sue King, Richard Kirk Mills, Sabine Koengeter, Judith Lamb, Margaret Leveson, Patrice Lorenz, Amy Masters, Samantha Nick, Regina Quinn, Christie Sheele, Amy Silberkleit, Marilyn Silver, Terry Slade, Victoria van der Laan, Gerda van Leeuven, Corneel Verlaan, Ian Webster, William Waggoner and Peter Yamaoka.
For tickets, links and more information, visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-326-7908.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.