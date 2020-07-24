RAG to open exhibit Aug. 1

The Roxbury Arts Group will have an opening reception for "This World Still Exists, Works by Neil Driscoll" from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. The exhibit will remain on display int he Walt Meade Gallery at the the Roxbury Arts Center at 5025 Vega Mountain Road until Sept. 12.
The exhibit is series of new paintings by Driscoll, which presenters said in a media release, "preserve and convey spontaneity impulse, light, color, motion and good humor — all elements that Driscoll hopes the viewer will find still exists in the world."
“Neil’s solo show has been in the works for over a year,” RAG Executive Director Jenny Rosenzweig said int he release. “His pieces simultaneously offer a sense of humanity, spontaneity, spirit and calm. It only seems natural that we are reopening the gallery with this show.”
Driscoll received his artistic training at the Memphis Academy of Art and the Art Institute of Chicago during the 1960s. After a brief stint teaching high school art, the release said, he realized his wide-ranging interests needed further expression, which he found in painting, music and landscape design.
He has an "eclectic style that is both folk inspired and impressionistic," the release said. "One never knows what subject will appear on a Driscoll canvas. His alluring works are serious, abstract, flippant and insightful."
The opening reception and visits to the gallery are free and open to the pubic, with strict COVID guidelines implemented. Masks and social distancing will be required. Guests may wait in the 1,200-square-foot main hall, or outdoors, until they are admitted into the gallery space in small numbers. For information on this exhibit and the COVID guidelines visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-326-7908.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.