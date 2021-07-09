ROXBURY — The Roxbury Arts Group will present the classical ensemble Founders for a performance at the Roxbury Arts Center at 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15.
According to a media release, described as an idiosyncratic quintet featuring versatile chamber music players who double as singers and songwriters, Founders was awarded the First Prize and Audience Choice Award at the international SAVVY Chamber Music Competition in 2020.
Ben Russell is on violin and vocals; Brandon Ridenour plays trumpet and keys; Hamilton Berry is on cello and vocals; Yoonah Kim plays clarinet; and Greg Chudzik plays bass.
Tickets are $23 for adults and $21 for seniors/students when purchased in advance. Children 9 and younger will be admitted for free.
Visit roxburyartsgroup.org or call 607-326-7908 for more information.
