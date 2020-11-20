Roxbury Arts Group’s annual Small Works will open Saturday, Nov. 21.
There will be an opening reception with two reservation times, either 3 to 4 p.m. or 4:15 to 5:15 p.m.
The exhibit will run through Jan. 9 at the Roxbury Arts Center at 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury.
It is the largest “Small Works” exhibit to date, presenters said in a media release, with twice as many artists represented.
Artwork is all sized a foot square or smaller and priced at $300 or less, and includes photography, sculpture, paintings and more.
Art can be purchased and taken home the same day.
Only 50 guests are allowed into the Arts Center at a time so patrons are asked to reserve their preferred time slot by visiting roxburyartsgroup.org.
Masks and social distancing is required at all Roxbury Arts Group events.
Participating artists are Ibiyinka Alao, Christine Alexander, Rebecca Andre, Barbra Ardan, Magda Biernat, Irja Boden, Charles Bremer, Mark Burnham, Karen Butcher, Amy Cannon, Jane Carr, Beth Caspar, Kati Christoffel, Marieken Cochius, Caitlyn Davey, Vicky Davis, Esther de Jong, Neil Driscoll, Robin Factor, Ellen Fauerbach, Caroline Fay, Lisbeth Firmin, Dan Flanagan, Nancy Gelman, Elaine Grandy, Michael Guilmet, Kate Hamilton, Kathleen Hayek, Annie Hayes, Ken Hiratsuka, Roshan Houshmand, Emma Huneck, Megan Irving, Nina Jordan, Richard Kathmann, Matthias Kern, Laura Sue King, Richard Kirk Mills, Hedi Kyle, Polly Law, Helane Levine-Keating, Patrice Lorenz, Frank Manzo, Helene Manzo, Anthony Margiotta, Amy Masters, Gary Mayer, Elaine Mayes, Michael Milton, Bonnie Mitchell, Jan Nagle, Bea Ortiz, Martin Penrose, Heather Quercio, Regina Quinn, Susan Sainsbury, Christie Scheele, Robert Schneider, Annie Schwed, Ted Sheridan, Michelle Sidrane, Amy Silberkleit, Sharon Suess, Richard Tazzara, Mina Teslaru, Nat Thomas, Dillon Utter, Victoria van der Laan, Gerda Van Leeuwen, Beatrice Wolert and Peter Yamaoka.
