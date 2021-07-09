WALTON — The Grant Rogers Project, a collaboration between Music on the Delaware and the William B. Ogden Library, will present a free family concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 11, under a tent outside the library. The concert will celebrate the railroad in song and story and feature the musical trio Ridin’ the Rails.
According to a media release, Ridin’ the Rails is described as a fun, nostalgic, musical look at the American Railroad through song and story. Trio members include Tennessee residents Darrell Varley (vocals, banjo, guitar, mandolin, fiddle), Doug Roberts (vocals, guitar, ukulele), and Jim Hardaway (vocals, bass, guitar). The three will present songs and stories relating to trains in musical styles including folk, bluegrass, big band, and nostalgic rock in an effort to bring the sights, sounds and rhythms of the iron horse back to life.
Organizations will present train-related exhibits.They include the Franklin Train Museum, Maywood Historical Group, Walton Historical Society, and Delaware County Historical Association. The O&W Railroad Historical Society will sell copies of “O&W Railroad, Part 1 and Part 2” by Mark Kennaugh and the library will provide activities for children along with a train-related Story Walk.
The concert will also be live streamed. Visit www.waltontheatre.org or https://tinyurl.com/uyzprbsr for more information including online access.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.