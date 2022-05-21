WALTON — Music on the Delaware will present The Realtime Dixieland Band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, on the main stage at Walton Historic Theatre at 31 Gardiner Place in Walton.
According to a media release, the Realtime Dixieland Band came on to the central New York music scene during the summer of 2017. Since then the group has gradually added performance venues.
Dixieland, sometimes referred to as hot jazz, is described as a style of jazz based on music that was developed in New Orleans in the early 20th century.
Realtime’s repertoire includes music written and/or performed by some of the world’s most renowned jazz artists including Louis Armstrong, Jelly Roll Morton, Billie Holiday, Fats Waller, Al Hirt and The New Orleans Rhythm Kings.
Band members include Master of Ceremonies Mark Sands on drums and vocals, Greg Maistros on clarinet and soprano sax, Gary Solomon on trumpet, Becky Sabin on trombone and vocals, Carl Pickett on sousaphone, David Burch on piano and Matthew Downey on banjo.
Tickets may be purchased for the in-person and live streamed concert at www.musiconthedelaware.org.
