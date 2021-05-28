A reception, from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 29, will mark the opening of “Supernatural Thing,” an exhibit of paintings and drawings by Pia Dehne. The event will be held in Hilt and Stella Kelly Hall at Roxbury Arts Group at 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury.
According to a media release, the project pays homage to the powerful female community in Delaware County, Mother Earth and the element of water as a source of life. The works were created to empower the women in Dehne’s community, to stand for what they are and fight against prejudice and suppression.
The show’s centerpiece is a large painting that features 30 Delaware County women finalized in acrylic with pastel pencils on fabric. Five drawings and several medium and smaller canvasses on fabric will also be shown.
Born in Dusseldorf, Germany, Dehne received her Master of Fine Arts there in 1994. She moved to New York City in 1999 and has lived and worked in the Catskills since 2011.
The exhibit will be available to view through June 12.
Visit www.roxburyartsgroup.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.