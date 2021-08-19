COOPERSTOWN — An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, for two exhibits at the Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, “Made in New York: The Art of Wood” is the annual Fine Craft Invitational show devoted to woodworking, including both functional and nonfunctional creations made with local and exotic woods. Featuring more than 20 artisans and craftspeople, this year’s show will include turned and carved items, sculpture, furniture, lighting, jewelry and vessels.
Participating artists exhibiting in Made in New York include Chris Rogers, Charles Cali, Francis Cape, Craig Regan, Emilie Rigby, Dean Babin, Michael Bufi, Joey Capasso, Brad Conklin, Jonathan Dowdall, Frank Evangelisti, Geoffrey Foster, T, Benjamin Hobbs, Bert Holmes, Harold Kaltenbach, William MacTiernan, Don Osmer, Stephanie Rocknak, George Rutledge, Kathryn Scharl, Steve Shauger, George Smith and Dick Solberg.
As further stated in the release, in Gallery B, “Daily Draw: Revisited” will include artwork from CAA’s Daily Draw Facebook Group. CAA organized the daily drawing challenge earlier in the year for artists and non-artists to help participants develop a fun, creative habit to improve their skills and provide a space to connect with others, as COVID restrictions were still in full effect. Participants were given the option to display original sketches from one of the daily prompts, or re-work their initial sketches into finished works, or display their entire sketchbook.
Both exhibits are scheduled to run through Friday, Sept. 24.
CAA is open from 11 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Call 607-547-9777 or email gallery@coopers townart.com for more information.
