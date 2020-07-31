BAINBRIDGE — Regatta Row 2020 is still on display in Bainbridge. The adult and children’s chairs and one settee will be on North and West Main Streets until Aug. 7. The 20 artists worked with paints donated by Golden Artist Colors and based their designs on this year’s theme, “Sunrise, Sunset.” Also on display, in shop windows, are decorative canoe paddles painted by students in Bainbridge-Guilford, Greene and Unatego schools.
All the artwork is now viewable on their respective auction websites: www.32auctions.com/rr2020chairs and www.32auctions.com/rr2020paddles. Those who wish to bid must register and log in. There will be no live auction, because of COVID-19, so whoever has placed the highest bid by 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, will win.
People’s Choice votes are being taken at the Jericho Arts Council’s website, www.jerichoarts.com. For more information, email JAC Gallery Committee “Regatta Row 2020” at jacarttrail@gmail.com or call Rachel Hares at 607-643-2211.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.