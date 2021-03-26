The Roxbury Arts Group will return to in-house performances with The Jon Irabagon Quartet at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17.
Irabagon, a Thelonious Monk Saxophone Competition award winner, will be accompanied by piano, percussion and bass.
Tickets are limited as the Roxbury Arts Center will host a minimal number of guests adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines. The performance will take place at the Roxbury Arts Center at 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury. Tickets may be purchased at roxburyartsgroup.org
The Jon Irabagon Quartet is will play new originals in its first tour since the pandemic shut down most in-person performances.
The group features Matt Mitchell on piano, Chris Lightcap on bass and Dan Weiss on percussion. These musicians have played and toured together for more than a dozen years.
Irabagon has performed at Roxbury Arts Group with his duo featuring Mark Helias on bass and a in a mezzo soprano saxophone concert two years ago.
Irabagon composes music based in the jazz tradition of blues and adds elements of modern classical music and progressive mainstream to create a “unique, always fun and fascinating” live experience, presenters said in a media release.
Call 607-326-7908 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org for more information.
