 RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Concerts in the Park will return to Richfield Springs this summer at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in Spring Park on U.S. Route 20.

 According to a media release, sponsored by the Richfield Springs Area Chamber of Commerce in cooperation with the Village of Richfield Springs, the concerts will be free.

 Initially, concerts will be held in the historic bandstand. Attendees should bring a lawn chair or blanket. In the event of inclement weather, every effort will be made to reschedule the concert and when repairs to the park pavilion are completed, concerts will be held there.

 The schedule follows.

July 14: Nelson Brothers

July 21: Let Me Be Frank

July 28: Dirt Road Express

 Aug. 4: Small Town Big Band

Aug. 11: Double Chase with Matt and Thelma

Aug. 18: New Horizons Barbershop Chorus and Quartets

Aug. 25: Jon Liebing

 Call Judie Stone at 315-858-0964 for more information.

 

 

 

 

