FRANKLIN — The Franklin Farmers’ Market will welcome the return of Rickety Fence to the Music at the Market stage from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
According to presenters, the group includes guitarist Jonathan Powers, vocalist Amy Crouse-Powers and bassist Rich Mathieson.
Rickety Fence plays an eclectic mix of folk, classic rock and Americana. They’ve been featured at Gilbert Lake, Bowman Lake, the CANO Arts Festival, Laurens Gazebo Concert Series, Alex’s Bistro brunch and farmers’ markets in Cooperstown and Franklin.
Their sets range from classic rock such as Neil Young and Grateful Dead to present day artists such as the Decemberists, peppering in old country, like Johnny Cash, and even some bluegrass tunes.
The performance is free. Tables and chairs will be available and guests are welcome to bring their own seats.
The Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Institute Street and includes a variety of vendors from Franklin and surrounding towns.
